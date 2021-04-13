White House grades Ohio’s infrastructure a C

(WOIO) - The White House gave Ohio’s infrastructure, including roads, drinking water and broadband access, a C- on a report card used to grade each state’s facilities.
The review comes as President Joe Biden pushes the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan aimed at improving the nation’s framework, including roads, schools, and energy-efficient vehicles.
The White House identified the following areas of weakness in Ohio:
- 1,377 bridges and more than 4,925 miles of highway in poor condition
- 29 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020 that resulted in $10 billion in damage
- Necessary additional funding of $13.4 billion over the next 20 years to improve infrastructure for drinking water
- 6.2% of people in Ohio don’t have access to acceptable broadband; 14$ of households in Ohio don’t have an internet subscription
On a national level, the Americans Jobs Plan includes $174 billion towards electric vehicle incentives, The New York Times reported. That includes projects like the electric Endurance pickup truck that’s being manufactured at Lordstown Motors, a facility former Vice President Mike Pence visited last year.
The plan also includes $115 billion towards repairing roads and bridges, $85 billion towards public transportation, $111 billion towards the infrastructure for clean drinking water, $200 billion towards affordable housing, and $400 billion towards in-home caregiving for the elderly and people with disabilities, among other expenses.
Senate Republicans have pushed back against the bill, which they said includes too much money for things they don’t consider infrastructure.
The White House said the bill is “a historic investment that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China.”
