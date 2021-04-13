Will the J&J news sway some to forgo getting any COVID-19 vaccine?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recommended pause to use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is leaving some Clevelanders torn on whether to any COVID-19 vaccine at all.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the temporary pause on Tuesday.
Officials say the halt is due to a possible link between the J&J vaccine and severe blood clots.
Governor Mike DeWine also asked Ohio vaccine providers not to administer the J&J vaccine while federal officials investigate potentially dangerous side effects.
Samuel Coleman tells 19 News he was already on the fence about whether to get any COVID-19 vaccine. But, after the Johnson & Johnson announcement, he’s even more hesitant.
“I saw that and I’m like,’Wow, I don’t know what to think,’” Coleman said.
The six cases the FDA and CDC are investigating happened in women, between the ages of 18 and 48. Symptoms were seen six to 13 days after vaccination.
Experts have yet to figure out in what way, if any, the vaccine is responsible for the clots.
Health experts are emphasizing that for most people the benefits of the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J) still far outweigh the risks.
Coleman says his hesitation to get any of the COVID-19 vaccines has always been due to possible side effects, noting he takes a number of medications, including ones for high blood pressure and diabetes.
Coleman isn’t alone when it comes to this fear.
According to a study out of Carnegie Mellon University, 45% of those who said they definitely wouldn’t get the vaccine said it was due to fear of side effects. The second most common reason was folks wanting to wait to see if the vaccines were safe.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.