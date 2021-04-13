A woman is left traumatized after she was carjacked at East 115th St. and Ashbury Avenue Sunday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Facing her worst nightmare.
Telika Kidd walking 19 News through the carjacking that happened Sunday Morning on East 115th St & Ashbury Avenue.
Kidd’s friend told her that she saw a group of guys walking down the street.
When Kidd went back inside to finish gathering her stuff from an Air Bnb.
She looked up and saw someone sitting in the front seat of her car and then to her shock another guy came from the side.
“And put a gun to my head and told me to get down on the ground and told all of us to lay down on the ground and I’m like, wait a minute,” Kidd said.
The six men, she said, then got in the car and pulled out.
That’s when Kidd frantically called 911.
“And then 911 came and then when we went outside we saw some of our items on the ground, and so we were able to pick our items up,” she said.
She said they were young men 18 or younger…
She can only identify the 2 with who she had a confrontation with.
Fortunately, The car has been recovered, and the credit cards and ID were found dumped on the ground, which she canceled right away.
But in the end, Kidd’s just happy to be alive and relieved that no one was injured.
