26-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-8 in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman was killed after a hit and run accident on State Route 8 near the East Buchtel Avenue exit Friday evening.
Police are trying to locate a white truck they believe struck the woman and identify and locate the driver, according to an Akron police media release.
The truck stopped momentarily after striking the woman but then left the scene, police said.
The woman was dealing with a mental health crisis in the moments before running out into traffic on route 8, according to her mother, Laura Bowers.
“She was a beautiful daughter, and I miss her immensely,” said Bowers. “I am always going to love her.”
Bowers said her daughter had never been treated for a mental illness but began acting erratically while they were driving home so she stopped along the highway to try and help her, never expecting what would happen next.
“I don’t know, I will never know her reason and that’s going to drive me crazy, I just want to know the reason why,” Bowers said.
Bowers said she is speaking out about her daughter’s death for two reasons, including her anger that whoever hit her daughter, even if it was unavoidable, never bothered to stop.
“If it was your son or daughter wouldn’t you want someone to come clean and clear their conscious,” she said.
And she came forward because she wants parents to make sure they are asking the right questions when it comes to their children’s mental health.
“You never know what someone is going through by looking at them, so please talk to your kids and don’t accept them saying, ‘I am okay,’” Bowers said.
Bowers’ daughter was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where she died.
Police ask anyone with information on the truck or the driver to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Or text with your tips to 274637.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.