Akron Children’s Hospital vaccinates students a shot at their schools

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools in Akron are teaming up with a local hospital to give students the best shot at a healthy future.
On Wednesday, Akron Children’s Hospital began vaccinating students older than 16 at area high schools. Woodridge High School was the first stop for the children’s hospital.
“It’s pretty important for me,” said Sarah Abood, a senior at Woodridge High, who got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Abood is heading to Ohio State in the fall and says getting the vaccine will help her get to Columbus.
“I just wanted to keep myself safe and keep everyone around me safe,” said Abood, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.
The CDC is advising people to still get the vaccine even if they’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered. The agency says experts don’t know how long someone is immune after recovering from the virus.
“I’m excited to go back to ‘other normal,’” Abood tells 19 News. She was one of dozens of Woodridge students to get the shot Wednesday.
“I’m really grateful. I feel like this is a unique opportunity,” said Owen Thompson, also a senior. “I feel like this is a big step forward.”
Woodridge Local Schools is one of nearly 20 school districts throughout the Akron area to partner with the children’s hospital to bring vaccination clinics right to the classrooms.
“When they had the ability to offer this we jumped right in line,” said Woodridge Local Schools Superintendent Walter Davis.
Right now, in Ohio, if you’re 16 or older you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But, just days ago, Pfizer asked the FDA to allow their vaccine to be used in kids as young as 12.
“I hope we can do this again when the 12 to 15-year-olds are cleared for vaccines,” Davis said.
Children’s hospital staff are administering Pfizer doses to students since that’s the only COVID-19 vaccine anyone under 18 can get right now. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. Students who got their first dose today will get their second dose in three weeks.
“What we know is there are still teenagers that are getting the COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Michael Bigham, chief quality officer for Akron Children’s Hospital. “We believe strongly that being able to get the vaccine into the arms of kids in their schools, where it’s easy and convenient, is critically important.”
These school vaccination clinics in Akron aren’t mandatory for students, but Davis says, so far, the response from parents has been great.
“I posted on social media that the district would be having vaccines and the reaction was entirely positive,” he said.
For those 16 and older, Akron Children’s also offers community vaccination clinics on its Akron and Boardman campuses. To make an appointment, visit www.akronchildrens.org and follow prompts for “Coronavirus” and “Public Vaccination Program.”
