Brimfield police rescue suicidal woman threatening to jump off a bridge

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Brimfield police officers are being credited with saving the life of a suicidal woman on April 8.
Early that morning, Officers Matt Kennedy and James Carrozzi responded to the Sandy Lake Road Bridge over I-76 for a woman who had scaled the chain link fence and was teetering on the outside ledge.
The officers stood up on the hood of the cruiser to get close to her and said they spent a long time talking to her about her life, family and kids.
Kennedy held onto hands when she was getting tired and they worked a sling through the fence to hold her body in place.
Firefighters brought a ladder truck to the bridge and the woman was lowered to safety.
Mental Health & Recovery Board of Portage County has a 24-hour crisis help line at (330) 678-HELP.
Coleman Professional Services also has a 24-hour professional and confidential crisis line at 1-877-796-3555.
