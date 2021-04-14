Cedar Point offers $500 bonus for new and returning employees; hiring day set for Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point said new and returning employees may be eligible for a $500 bonus.
The amusement park hopes to fill around 6,500 positions, which include jobs within Cedar Point, as well as at the resort’s hotels in housekeeping and food and beverage operations.
According to Cedar Point, between $12 and $16 per hour are paid for many of the positions, in addition to the $500 sign-on bonus.
New or returning employees will be eligible for the bonus if the begin working by May 31. Returning workers can receive the bonus if they’ve worked at least 100 hours by July 4.
Flexible scheduling is also offered.
Other benefits include unlimited access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, complimentary tickets, and discounts on food and merchandise.
A local hiring day with on-the-spot interviews is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at Cedar Point’s recruiting center, located at 2220 First Street in Sandusky between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For those interested in working at Cedar Point but can’t attend the hiring day event, available positions can be viewed online.
