Cleveland Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are adding another marquee player to the defense.
According to multiple reports, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is signing with the Browns on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $10 million.
“We’re excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”
Clowney, who was a No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, will play opposite of Myles Garrett, a former top selection himself. Another major offseason addition of Tak McKinley means the Browns have more depth and talent at the defensive end position.
With the Tennessee Titans in 2020, Clowney played only half the season because of a knee injury.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.