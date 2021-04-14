Cleveland police consent decree panel discussion focuses on citizen complaints and the Office of Professional Standards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP are hosting an online dialogue Wednesday on the police reform mandated by the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.
The dialogue is the fourth in an 11-month long series of dialogues on the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.
The parties reached the consent decree after the DOJ investigated the use of force of the city’s police department after a well-publicized car chase and shooting that left two dead.
Wednesday’s event focuses on the Office of Professional Standards and citizen complaints.
The online panel discussion — moderated by Ideastream’s Rick Jackson — is open to the public. Panelists include Roger Smith, Administrator, Office of Professional Standards; Karrie Howard, Director, Department of Public Safety, City of Cleveland; Ayesha Hardaway, Deputy Monitor, Cleveland Police Monitoring Team; Kareem Henton, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Cleveland; Michelle Heyer, Assistant U.S. Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office.
Watch the event here starting at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.