Cleveland to use upcoming NFL Draft to promote city for potential residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Draft stage is coming along nicely, and as workers continue to add pieces to the stage, Destination Cleveland is hoping to add people to your neighborhood
“It’s a collaborative campaign with Engage Cleveland and Team NEO,” explained chief marketing officer, Colette Jones.
The campaign is called “We Want to Draft You,” and their goal is to get people visiting for the NFL Draft to consider Cleveland as more than somewhere to vacation.
“Trying to get people to come to Cleveland as well as tune in, this is really an extended commercial for Cleveland,” said Jones.
But their target audience may surprise you. They are looking for people who have visited before. Past residents, people who went to school here, even your family.
And they are answering the important questions to get them thinking about their next big move.
“What employers are here? What’s the depth of employers? What’s the housing stock?,” said Jones. “Those things that are less about perception.”
Jones says those who have visited before are more likely to see Cleveland as a potential new home rather than someone coming for the first time.
But in order to make this happen, they’re going to need your help.
“Engage with visitors, tell them about what a great city Cleveland is, and really be ambassadors for the city,” said Jones.
The benefits from one weekend can last a lifetime, and Destination Cleveland wants to make sure when your friends are ready to make their next move, they consider living right next door.
