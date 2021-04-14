Closing arguments in trial for convicted sex offender accused of touching 11-year-old girl

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Closing arguments will be heard Wednesday afternoon in the jury trial for a convicted sex offender facing charges of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl.
The trial for Darius Knight started on April 6 in front of Erie County Common Pleas Judge Roger Binette.
Knight is charged with kidnapping, importuning, gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.
Sandusky police said Knight touched an 11-year-old girl who showed up at his Barker Street home in August 2019 collecting money for charity.
Knight was released from prison in the summer of 2018 after being convicted of attempted rape.
Knight’s neighbors were never notified a convicted sex offender was moving in.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth apologized to the community after this incident.
“We did not fulfill our responsibility to the community...It’s inexcusable, this could have been avoided,” Sigsworth said.
