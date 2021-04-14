Endangered 16 and 17-year-old girls missing from Pepper Pike

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Pepper Pike Police are asking the community to help find two missing endangered teens.
Police said 16-year-old Chloe E. Young and 17-year-old Jade Hackney were both last seen on West 130th Street near Brook Park Road.
However, police said they were later reportedly near a residence on Carrington Avenue in Cleveland.
Young was last seen wearing an all-black hoodie with leggings while Hackney was dressed in a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants, according to police.
Call police at 216-831-1424 if you see them or know where they may be.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.