Endangered 16 and 17-year-old girls missing from Pepper Pike
Chloe Young and Jade Hackney (Source: Pepper Pike Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:16 PM

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Pepper Pike Police are asking the community to help find two missing endangered teens.

Police said 16-year-old Chloe E. Young and 17-year-old Jade Hackney were both last seen on West 130th Street near Brook Park Road.

However, police said they were later reportedly near a residence on Carrington Avenue in Cleveland.

Young was last seen wearing an all-black hoodie with leggings while Hackney was dressed in a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants, according to police.

Call police at 216-831-1424 if you see them or know where they may be.

