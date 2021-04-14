Here’s what is known about vaccine side effects and the more serious reactions from the Johnson & Johnson shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some moderate side effects are common in individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine, but more serious reactions have been rarely reported, specifically with the Johnson & Johnson shot.
A live interview with Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals, was held on Wednesday morning to better explain the differences between common side effects and the rarer, more serious reactions.
The interview came a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advised all vaccine providers across the state to temporarily pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot after six people across the country reported a rare blood-clotting issue.
Over 264,000 individuals received the Johnson & Johnson shot in Ohio since it first arrived to the state.
This story will be updated.
