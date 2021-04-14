Here’s what is known about vaccine side effects and the more serious reactions from the Johnson & Johnson shot

Here’s what is known about vaccine side effects and the more serious reactions from the Johnson & Johnson shot
(Source: Live 5 News)
By Chris Anderson | April 14, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some moderate side effects are common in individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine, but more serious reactions have been rarely reported, specifically with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

A live interview with Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals, was held on Wednesday morning to better explain the differences between common side effects and the rarer, more serious reactions.

19 News Live streaming events

The interview came a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advised all vaccine providers across the state to temporarily pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot after six people across the country reported a rare blood-clotting issue.

BREAKING NEWS: At least six people in the U.S. reported an extremely rare blood-clotting event after being given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Over 264,000 individuals received the Johnson & Johnson shot in Ohio since it first arrived to the state.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.