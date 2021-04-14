Lakewood officials demand public safety reform after multiple park shootings

1. We would like the city to form a public safety task force to consider hiring a separate public safety director. We would be supportive of both budgeting for it in 2022 and seeking to fill the position here in 2021, should the committee find this to be important and necessary. A focus on experience in public safety coupled with mental health knowledge are high priorities. We understand this issue has been contentious in the past, and hope to depoliticize the matter via the use of this citizen board. This proposal is not to slight anyone, Mayor or Chief, but to utilize a tool available to us that exists in other communities.

John Litten, Lakewood City Council Vice President