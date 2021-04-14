Lakewood officials demand public safety reform after multiple park shootings

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood city council member took to social media with passionate posts, demanding public safety reform after a shooting at Madison Park wounded an 18-year-old.
John Litten, who serves as the Vice President of Lakewood City Council, said he and his colleagues were already working on changes before Tuesday shooting.
“We have a shared goal of keeping you, our residents, as safe as possible,” Litten wrote on his social media platforms. “My heart breaks knowing we had Lakewood residents, baseball, basketball, and soccer players enjoying the park when [Tuesday’s] events occurred.”
The park, which houses many athletic fields and courts, is a popular spot for recreational and organized athletics.
“It was pretty terrifying. My daughter was practicing soccer,” a woman who did not want to be identified told 19 News. “Next thing you hear is three gunshots, a car sped off and people [were] running all over the place. It was traumatic.”
A picture of young baseball players hiding behind a press box has been shared on the Lakewood community Facebook pages.
“That just adds to the gravity and the trauma that this creates for our citizens, our residents, and especially our children,” Litten told 19 News.
He shared a letter he drafted to his city council colleagues, along with council President Dan O’Malley, councilperson Tristan Rader.
The letter outlines their vision for public safety reform:
The 18-year-old shooting victim required surgery; his name and condition have not been released as of early Wednesday evening.
No arrests have been made.
“To the victim of this shooting, our sincere condolences. Lakewood’s Parks are a sacred place to our community, and I am heartbroken to have violence like this occur anywhere in our community, but especially at Madison Park,” Mayor Meghan George wrote in a statement.
In response to the crime, Lakewood has enacted additional security measures, including increased patrols in the area and more surveillance cameras.
Lakewood City Council is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 19.
