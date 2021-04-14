Meth, heroin, fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana seized from Andover home in drug sales investigation

ANDOVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Andover residents face charges pending the lab results of the drugs agents found in their home while serving a warrant for the investigation of methamphetamine sales, according to the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.
Sheriff William Niemi said the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Andover Police Department helped agents serve the warrant in the 130 block of Chestnut Street in the Village of Andover early Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation of methamphetamine sales from the residents has been going on over the last several months, according to Niemi.
Agents seized methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, prescription Xanax, $1,463 in cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Niemi said.
According to Niemi, agents also discovered a small indoor marijuana grow in the basement.
Niemi said the two residents of the home were a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who are facing charges pending the return of lab results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
