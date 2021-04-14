Missing Adult Alert issued after 71-year-old man leaves Cleveland healthcare facility in electric wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who went missing from a healthcare facility in Cleveland.
Robert Mathews was last seen at noon Wednesday leaving Euclid Beach Healthcare facility in an electric wheelchair, according to authorities.
The healthcare facility is located on Euclid Beach Boulevard.
Mathews stands 6 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Mathews is diabetic and without his required medication, according to authorities.
Call 911 if you see Robert Mathews or know his location.
