Nearly half of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly half of Americans — 48% — approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.
Forty-two percent of those polled did not approve of Biden’s handling of the office - another 10% did not offer an opinion.
The poll showed that Biden’s overall approval rating has held steady since February when 50% approved, 38% disapproved, and 13% didn’t offer an opinion.
Democrats were much more likely than Republicans or Independents to approve of Biden’s performance; 94% of Democrats approved, while only 6% of Republicans did. Forty percent of independents approved.
A majority of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus (64% approve, 29% disapprove) and the economy (50% approve, 42% disapprove). Pluralities of Americans approved of his handling of climate change (48% approve, 35% disapprove) and taxes (45% approve, 42% disapprove).
Biden received poor marks on his handling of the situation at the Mexican border. Only 29% approved, while 55% disapproved. On gun policy too a greater share of Americans disapproved (49%) of Biden’s work than approved (39%).
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.