NFL draft festivities to kick off in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced that draft festivities will begin April 29 at the Draft Theater in Cleveland.
Grammy-Award winners, Kings of Leon, will open as part of the NFL Draft Concert series presented by Bose.
The performance will be streamed on NFL.com, their app, and Facebook page.
Their performance will also be televised at 7 p.m. on NFL network, ESPN, and ABC’s pre-draft coverage.
Lead singer of rock band, Heart, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Anne Wilson, will sing the national anthem and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District All City choir will perform live from the Draft Theater.
Their performances will be broadcast live on ESPN and NFL network.
Additionally, The Sunrise Jones, a local Cleveland cover band, will act as the House Band and provide entertainment in between Draft selections on April 29 and 30.
Attending prospects will walk the NFL Red Carpet on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This will be televised on NFL Network at 6 p.m.
It was previously announced that the Draft Theater will be set against the backdrop of Lake Erie and the draft will take place across from notable Cleveland locations such as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, First Energy Stadium, and the Science Center.
The NFL’s interactive football theme park, The NFL Draft Experience, will take place around First Energy Stadium and open to the public at no charge during all three days.
Fans will be able to watch the Draft from multiple screens around the Draft Experience during their reserved time slot.
There is opportunity to watch the Draft inside First Energy Stadium for fans who have Draft Experience reservations.
Reservations are required to attend the NFL Draft Experience and can be made through the NFL OnePass app.
All three days will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network, as well as prime-time coverage on Thursday and Friday.
Headlining acts for night 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft Concert Series will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
You can find more information on the NFL Draft Experience and more at NFL.com/Draft.
