Northeast Ohio restaurants that recovered from pandemic are now struggling to staff

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Yours Truly has seen customers come back as usual at its nine locations; like usual after the most unusual year in the company’s 40-year history.
”We’re getting back to some sense of normalcy now,” says Art Shibley, a co-owner since the company’s founding in 1981.
The Shibley family kept as many employees working as possible and got the doors to the restaurants open as soon as the state allowed.
”We have a debt to our employees to keep them working and to our customers,” says his brother, Larry Shibley. “We didn’t close an extra day or not serve at a table one day. As soon as we’ve been allowed to do things, we’ve been doing them to the max.”
COVID-19 precautions are still in place at the restaurant: Masks, plexiglass, distancing.
But the Ohio Restaurant Association says some workers are reluctant to return, moving to jobs out of food service or just collecting money at home.
”We’re all in the same boat, struggling to get people back to work,“ says Art. ”We were pretty lucky that most of our staff wanted to come back so, as soon as they could, they did. And although some are still out and aren’t working and are collecting at home, so to speak, but we’ve kept everyone working that wanted to work.“
Another adjustment with staff: The shifting demand of customers with carryout business up 30% due to coronavirus.
”The balance between giving proper attention to the dining room and handling the huge amount of carryout at the same time,” says Larry.
The real balance, however, is having enough employees to handle the increasing business.
”It’s hard, it’s very difficult, and it’s not just our business, but it’s everywhere,” says Art. “You drive around and you see help wanted signs everywhere.’
But for the Shibleys, the real sign of the times is just “OPEN.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.