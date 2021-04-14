Northeast Ohio Weather: Not feeling very spring like

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a mainly partly cloudy sky today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s along the lakeshore and 60s inland. A slow moving area of low pressure will track into northern Michigan this evening then it makes a right turn towards northern Ohio. This system contains a chilly air mass. I kept it dry tonight in our area with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning dip into the upper 30s. Clouds increase tomorrow then showers develop in the afternoon. The air will just be cold enough for some lake enhancement to these showers. Most temperatures tomorrow will not get out of the 40s. A blustery northwest wind won’t help matters. Showers continue Thursday night and into Friday morning. A raw end to the week for sure with plenty of clouds and blustery conditions. High temperatures Friday will only be around 50 degrees.