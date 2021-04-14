Ohio protesters breach police headquarters; 1 man seen assaulting officer with club (video)

Hunter Mattin with a club (Source: Columbus Department of Public Safety)
By Chris Anderson | April 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 1:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Ohio demonstrators protesting the law enforcement-involved deaths of minorities were able to breach the Columbus Division of Police Headquarters on Tuesday night.

The protests came just days after another deadly police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

One of the protesters was arrested and criminally charged with aggravated burglary. According to police, Hunter Mattin hit an officer with a club as protesters entered through the locked doors.

Here is Mattin’s mug shot:

Investigators are reviewing video to identify any potential additional suspects.

