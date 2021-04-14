Pop-up event celebrates ‘Black Maternal Health Week’ in Northeast Ohio

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It was not an ordinary pop-up.
Hosted by the organization “Pregnant with Possibilities” the self-care event is meant to celebrate “Black Maternal Health Week” during National Minority Health Month.
“We’ve been isolated. For the last year, COVID-19 has given us so many effects that we may not realize right now or even later,” said Veranda Rodgers, the organization’s executive director. “So we wanted to bring the community out to engage.”
Wednesday in a parking lot in Maple Heights, volunteers and staffers offered massages, yoga, music, refreshments, and information to families in the community.
The numbers are staggering.
In the U.S., Black babies die at twice the rate of white babies, before they are one year old, according to figures from First Year Cleveland.
It’s three times that here in the state of Ohio. Here in Cuyahoga county Black babies die at a rate four times higher than white babies, and in the city that number is seven times higher.
Rodgers tells 19 News, we have to continue talking about it to raise awareness and come up with solutions.
“We can advocate together, and we can come together collectively to bring policy and implementation for change,” said Rodgers.
Organizers and partners hope to have more pop-ups available throughout the year and the community.
