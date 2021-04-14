Sentencing for Stark County man convicted of murdering woman in her driveway

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man convicted of murdering a co-worker will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
The jury trial for Jason McDermitt began on April 2 in front of Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt.
On April 8, jurors found McDermitt guilty of aggravated murder and menacing by stalking.
Morgan Fox, 29, was shot and killed on Oct. 28, 2020 while getting into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her home on Frazer Ave. in North Canton.
When Stark County Sheriff deputies arrived at her home around 6:30 a.m., Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.
McDermitt was taken into custody the next day.
Stark County Prosecutors said McDermitt and Fox were coworkers, but had a falling out at work and Fox cut off their relationship.
