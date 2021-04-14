State trooper from Elyria post saves a suicidal teen’s life

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about being in the right place at the right time. A state trooper stationed at the Elyria post is being called a hero tonight.
Without hesitating he saved a teenager’s life. His heart-stopping dashcam video shows you how.
As fate would have it that trooper, Michael Wearsch was detoured on his way to the Lorain courthouse Monday. First by a train, then by a man at a red light who stopped him to let him know someone was about to leap to his death off the Erie Avenue Bridge, maybe 100 yards from Lorain City Hall.
“He starting pointing towards the bridge and said, ‘Hey, there’s a kid sitting on the railing looks like he’s going to jump.’”
The dashcam video shows Trooper Michael Wearsch immediately went to the Erie Avenue Bridge where the distraught male was actually standing on the outside of the railing with nothing between him and the water below. T
“Saw the kid there got out and went to help him out,” said Wearsch. “I talked to him and asked what was going on? What was he doing up there? I listened to him, and he relayed to me that he was... going through a hard time. He’s in a crisis.”
It didn’t take long for the “trooper hero” to make physical contact with the male.
“It was wet. We don’t want him letting go or anything. Closed the distance on him, put a hand on his wrist, put my other arm around him and just and kinda held him there,” he said. “Soon as I was able to get a good grip on him, a couple of good samaritans, Lorain PD officers were right on scene to help me pull him over.”
Listen to this: Trooper Wearsch was running late to court. It worked out to be a lifesaving delay.
“I was kinda mad because beforehand a train had blocked my way to court, and I had to go a different way around,” he said. “It just so happened I was in the right place at the right time because of it.”
His fellow trooper, Ray Santiago, speaks for the post where the two men are stationed.
“If you ask him, he’s not going to describe it as heroic — just part of his shift,” said Santiago. “Out of this situation springs so much hope. In an instant, the sense of community that was displayed and support was awe-inspiring.”
Wearsch says he could not have saved that teen by himself. He points out that others helped him. They may not call themselves heroes, but I will.
