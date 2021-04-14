U.S. Marshals: Missing Bedford teen girl found in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities discovered a missing 13-year-old girl Wednesday during a search in Cleveland.
The Bedford girl was found safe in the 900 block of Evangeline Road, according to a press release from U.S. Marshals.
She’d been missing since Dec. 21, 2020, U.S. Marshals said in the release.
Bedford Police Department assisted in this recovery. The girl was turned over to Bedford police and the Department of Child and Family Services, according to the release.
Two adults were initially detained but were later released.
“Assisting our local law enforcement partners with such a critical mission is something we take very seriously,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in the release.
Authorities will continue investigating this incident.
