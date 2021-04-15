Akron man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Craig McClellan to 31.5 years in prison.
McClellan was found guilty of two counts of rape, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, and three counts of gross sexual imposition on March 16, 2021.
“Our community is safer with Craig McClellan spending a significant amount of time in prison. The survivor of this assault showed tremendous strength in coming forward and testifying against McClellan,” Walsh said.
Summit County Prosecutor’s Office facility dog, Avery, sat with the survivor as she testified and was with her each time she went to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Avery is a 9-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix that provides emotional support to children who are victims of crime and adults with developmental disabilities.
Avery came from to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office in August 2013 from Canine Companions for Independence and has been involved in 196 cases within Summit County.
Additionally, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office has been placing ”Start By Believing” billboards for awareness throughout the community.
“I also want to remind everyone that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office recently re-launched it’s “Start By Believing” awareness campaign. Many survivors of sexual violence are reluctant to come forward. “Start By Believing” helps build a foundation of belief and support, rather than doubt, shame, or blame,” said Walsh.
Information is also being posted on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to inform the community on how they can support survivors of sexual assault.
