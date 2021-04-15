Akron Police called about possible explosive device

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers were called on April 14 to the 200 block of N. Adams St. after a woman found what she thought was an explosive device in the woods near her home.
Upon arrival, the police notified the Akron Fire Department and the Summit County Bomb Squad.
The Summit County Bomb Squad took possession of the suspected explosive device.
This is the second occurrence in the past week that a device was found.
on April 9, the police and Summit County Bomb Squad were called about a possible explosive device near the railroad tracks of the 1300 block of Goodyear Blvd.
The bomb squad determined that the April 9 incident was not an explosive device.
