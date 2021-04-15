Akron police: Woman intentionally walked into traffic on SR-8

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman died Friday evening after Akron police said she intentionally walked into traffic on Route 8.
Akron police said they are no longer looking for the driver involved in the accident.
The woman was dealing with a mental health crisis in the moments before running out into traffic, according to her mother, Laura Bowers.
“She was a beautiful daughter, and I miss her immensely,” said Bowers. “I am always going to love her.”
Bowers said her daughter had never been treated for a mental illness but began acting erratically while they were driving home so she stopped along the highway to try and help her, never expecting what would happen next.
“You never know what someone is going through by looking at them, so please talk to your kids and don’t accept them saying, ‘I am okay,’” Bowers said.
Ohio has a system allowing people in stressful situations to text counselors for help, day or night.
Text the keyword “4hope” to 741741 to speak with a volunteer counselor.
If you want to talk to a counselor over the phone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
You can volunteer to work with the help line at crisistextline.org.
