Arrest made in hit and run of Stow officer

At the time of the incident, Jones was out on bond and awaiting sentencing through Portage County Common Pleas Court for Failure to Comply with the Order & Signal of a Police Officer (Third Degree Felony) and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle (First Degree Misdemeanor) after he was involved in a previous pursuit. He also has a past conviction for Failure to Comply with the Order & Signal of a Police Officer (First Degree Misdemeanor) in Cuyahoga County.