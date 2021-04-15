Arrest made in hit and run of Stow officer

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Kent man was arrested Thursday after allegedly hitting a police officer while taking off from a traffic stop Friday, according to a Stow Police press release.
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jevonte Siheim Jones of Kent, Ohio. He was transported to Stow City Jail, where he was processed, and then to Stow Municipal Court to be arraigned.
Judge Hoover ordered Jones held on a $500,000. He was then taken to the Summit County Jail, where he will be held pending trial.
Jones was charged with the following:
Failure to Comply with the Order & Signal of a Police Officer (Third Degree Felony)
Aggravated Vehicular Assault (Third Degree Felony)
Failure to Stop After an Accident Resulting in Injury (Fourth Degree Felony)
Obstructing Official Business (Fifth Degree Felony)
At the time of the incident, Jones was out on bond and awaiting sentencing through Portage County Common Pleas Court for Failure to Comply with the Order & Signal of a Police Officer (Third Degree Felony) and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle (First Degree Misdemeanor) after he was involved in a previous pursuit. He also has a past conviction for Failure to Comply with the Order & Signal of a Police Officer (First Degree Misdemeanor) in Cuyahoga County.
Jones has previous convictions of Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Firearm), Probation Violation, Obstructing Official Business, Drug Abuse, and theft.
