Arrest made in Lakewood’s Madison Park shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been charged in connection with the shooting at Madison Park Tuesday.
18-year-old Corey M. Froberg of Cleveland was charged with complicity to attempted murder, a first-degree felony. He is currently in police custody and being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to a press release from Lakewood Police.
Froberg’s vehicle, which is believed to have played a role in the shooting, was located after being abandoned in Cleveland. It is now in the Lakewood Police Department’s custody and will be thoroughly examined for forensic evidence.
The Lakewood Police Department is continuing to pursue other leads in this case and working toward identifying other possible suspects. The entire incident remains under investigation.
Froberg’s initial court appearance has yet to be scheduled.
