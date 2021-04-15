Benches clear in Chicago, Tribe hold off White Sox 4-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a benches-clearing incident early, but Jose Ramirez provided the real fireworks Thursday in Chicago.
Ramirez’ 2-run homer in the 6th lifted the Indians to a 4-2 win over the White Sox, splitting the 4-game series.
Adam Eaton and Andres Gimenez were involved in a first-inning altercation, when Gimenez pushed Eaton off the second-base bag and tagged him out.
An angry Eaton shoved Gimenez, both benches emptied, but no one was ejected and Eaton was called out.
Aaron Civale got the win for Cleveland with 6 strong innings.
Emmanuel Clase worked the 9th for the save.
The Tribe now head to Cincinnati for a weekend series.
