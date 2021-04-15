Cleveland Orchestra’s return to Blossom and new streaming app is music to the ears of its supporters.

“Last week was my best week in the past year because for once I was announcing something we were going to do, as opposed to announcing a cancelation,” said President and CEO, Andre Gremillet.
Just this week, it announced it’s returning to Blossom Music Center for a summer season, and it is music to many people’s ears.
Sections of the Cleveland Orchestra have been gathering for small scale performances and recordings for their newly launched streaming app, Adella.
It’s a project that was already in the works, but was accelerated due to the pandemic.
Cellist Martha Baldwin said playing distanced from her fellow musicians took some adjustment.
“I’m hearing the sound of the first violin later than when they’re actually playing. I’m having to use my eyes a lot more than I usually do to play alongside my colleagues,” she said.
They’re building a library through Adella, and building an audience beyond Northeast Ohio.
Gremillet, says they’re fortunate to be in a community that is so philanthropic, even in these lean times.
“It was clear that they wanted to make sure that the orchestra stayed afloat and without being able to sell any tickets. It was a big issue and it continues to be. This is not over for us,” he said.
To honor the commitment from the community, including a one million dollar matching gift from the Nord family, they brought education online and announced a return to Blossom for an 11 concert season.
“It’s outdoors, there’s a lot of space. It’s very comfortable. It’s the best possible place to reenter the world of live performance,” Baldwin said.
“To be able to go out there and tell people we are coming and we’ll be there for you as of late June, it was terrific,” Gremillet said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.