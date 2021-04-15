East Cleveland apartment residents face poor conditions, little response from ownership

EAST CLEVELAND - (WOIO) Erica Rush moved into Terrace Towers back four months ago, but she’s already planning to move out.
“Here is existing; this isn’t living,” she said. “Why am I having to live like this?”
Rush says she, along with other tenants, is living under shockingly poor conditions at the complex, with little assistance from apartment management.
The resident took 19 News on a tour of her first-floor studio, where she detailed some of the many problems in her unit.
Open wiring for a stove vent that’s not there: “This was supposed to be a completed apartment.”
Heat radiators that don’t work—which means she has to use her oven for warmth: “The only thing that comes out here are mice.”
And windows that don’t even have screens: “It’s about to be springtime, can I open a window without a bird or insects coming in?”
Rush claims her apartment is one of the better-looking ones. “There’s people with no wall whatsoever and are being told to wash their dishes in their bathtub.”
Another crucial problem in the complex is the constant breakdown of elevators. The lack of consistent service means wheelchair-bound residents Bruce Deramus, who lives on the 10th floor, are stuck in their apartments and can’t leave to do everyday tasks.
“I pick my time to come out, and hopefully, the store will be open,” Deramus said.
Rush has tried contacting housing and urban development, but nothing has brought about real changes.
“Since 2018, there have been 5 property managers,” she said.
19 News reached out to building management for a comment, but the phone operator declined to do so or share any other contact information.
“At this point, I want to see it burnt to the ground,” she said. “They need to be held accountable.”