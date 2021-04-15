Conflict over money leads to an elderly man being beaten to death at an Auto Zone store in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We told you about an elderly man beaten to death in broad daylight at the Auto Zone on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.
It’s a sickening attack that police are desperate to solve.
There’s one woman who can help them crack the case. Police consider her a person of interest because she may have played a big role in what happened.
“The actual call was an assault call.”
It turned out to be much worse than that. Detective-Commander Joseph Marche` of the East Cleveland Police describes what they believe happened.
“Witnesses stated that he might have taken some money from her. The female became upset and irate. She got on the phone, and minutes later, some males arrived and started to assault... It’s sad that somebody has to die like that.”
The fatal attack happened around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
EMS was called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet, pending notification of his family.
Police are looking for the woman, who they say appeared to be wearing medical scrubs.
They consider her a person of interest, and they want to talk with her to help find out who the two men were that killed the elderly man in the middle of the day.
You can call the detectives at the East Cleveland Police Department or Crime Stoppers, and you don’t have to leave your name.
