FEMA’s covid-19 funeral assistance program in full swing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FEMA’s aid program for funeral costs related to covid-19 opened for applications this week; funeral workers are informing local residents of the news.
“It’s been kind of amazing. People are calling our funeral home,” Marcella Boyd Cox, director of E.F. Boyd and Son’s funeral home, said.
FEMA seeks to provide up to nine thousand dollars to families that have lost loved ones from Covid-19 since the pandemic started.
James Busch, president of Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, says the aid is a small but respectful gesture.
“It would never do anything to replace a loved one,” he said, “but it’s certainly is one of those things…they’re grateful for.”
Now, funeral homes have the responsibility to share this information with their patrons. Cox has sent out informational packets to all 1,200 of her contacts and says one of her challenges is informing her contacts that the money is truly available.
She adds they ask her questions such as: “Is this real? Is it a loan? Or a gimmick?”
Busch also has sent information to families, but regardless of aid, he adds his team is focused on helping those in need.
“For us, it’s not about the money; it’s about serving our families,” he said. “Our job is to be compassionate.”
For more information, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance
