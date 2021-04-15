25-year-old man shot dead during Cleveland police-involved incident on city’s East side

East 134th Street crime scene (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:27 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer was involved in a deadly police-involved shooting on Cleveland’s East side on Thursday morning.

19 News has learned that a 25-year-old man was shot dead during an incident involving Cleveland police around 8 a.m. near the intersections of East 134th Street and Beachwood Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The officer was not injured.

Deputies from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene, according to the 19 News crew on the scene.

Cleveland police have not released any additional information at this time.

Thursday’s incident is the second law enforcement-involved shooting that occurred in Cleveland in the last 24 hours.

A man was shot and hospitalized after being shot by an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency agent during an attempted carjacking on Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

