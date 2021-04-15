Man, woman injured in shooting on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Cleveland’s west side early Thursday morning.
19 News crews saw investigators working the scene on West 88th Street near Clark Avenue just before 2 a.m.
Cleveland EMS says both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. A 30-year-old man is in critical condition and a 27-year-old woman has serious injuries.
At this point, Cleveland Police have not said if there are any suspects or arrests made.
