Man, woman injured in shooting on Cleveland's west side (Source: Dan Stamness)
By 19 News Digital Team | April 15, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Cleveland’s west side early Thursday morning.

19 News crews saw investigators working the scene on West 88th Street near Clark Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Cleveland EMS says both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. A 30-year-old man is in critical condition and a 27-year-old woman has serious injuries.

At this point, Cleveland Police have not said if there are any suspects or arrests made.

