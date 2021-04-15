MetroHealth to vaccinate thousands at Maple Heights location

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth system has teamed up with Governor Dewine’s office, FEMA, and Cuyahoga County to help assist and get thousands of people vaccinated this Friday and Saturday at their Maple Heights location.
The clinic will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 16 and 17 and more appointments for April 23 and 24 will be made available shortly.
The location on 5398 Northfield Road was opened in March to assist with the increased demand of vaccines.
MetroHealth has vaccinated more than 7,000 people as part of a comprehensive plan to deliver vaccines to neighborhoods that need them the most and they will be announcing more locations throughout Cuyahoga County soon.
Appointments are required for vaccines and are available to any Ohioan over the age of 16.
Go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and search for zip code 44137 to sign up for the Maple Heights location.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.