The Next 400: 19 News and Cleveland Public Library team up for virtual discussion to stop Asian hate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and Cleveland Public Library team up again for The Next 400 Digital Roundtable.
Thursday night’s discussion will focus on hate against Asians and the Asian-American Pacific Islander communities.
Chris Tanaka will moderate the virtual discussion with civil rights attorney Margaret Wong, Dr. Stacey Litam, and Cleveland councilman Basheer Jones.
The roundtable kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Cleveland Public Library’s Facebook page.
You can watch these monthly discussions, which explore hatred, racism, and inequity and how to eradicate them in our society. Here’s last month’s discussion on housing inequities.
19 News has been committed to bring you reports to raise awareness about racism and people in the community who are working against all forms of racism and discrimination.
