Northeast Ohio Weather: Noticeably cooler; showers this afternoon and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure is centered north of Cleveland today. It will track east of our area tonight. A colder air mass has moved in. Temperatures this afternoon will not get out of the 40s for most of us. A blustery day ahead and the clouds will continue to fill in. I have showers developing this afternoon area wide. Some of these showers could contain small hail. It will just be cold enough for some lake effect showers tonight. There could be a little graupel or wet snow mixing in across the higher terrain towns south and east of Cleveland. Tomorrow will also be quite chilly and blustery. Lake effect showers will be happening mainly east of Cleveland. It’ll be another afternoon with temperatures struggling to hit 50 degrees. Saturday looks dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s.