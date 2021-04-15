Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has major impact on some Ohio pharmacies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio pharmacies are quickly adjusting to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Many are scrambling to cancel or reschedule appointments with a different COVID-19 vaccine, one day after the CDC and FDA recommended a halt to the J&J shots.
There have been six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people who had received the J&J vaccine.
Nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered nationwide.
19 News spoke with one pharmacist who deals with medications and vaccines every day.
Jeff Neidig is the owner and pharmacist-in-charge of Medi-Wise Pharmacy in Newcomerstown, a small rural town in Tuscarawas County.
He said temporary setbacks like this aren’t uncommon for new vaccines or medications.
March 2 was a day of celebration at his independent pharmacy.
That’s the day they got their first shipment of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
He said they’ve received 300 doses of J&J in total since then.
But they hadn’t received shipments over the last two weeks so the J&J pause wasn’t difficult for them.
“I was hearing from some of my peers it was quite the challenge, they may have been in the middle of vaccinating people, and then had to cancel all those,” Neidig.
The one-dose shot has been in high demand at rural pharmacies like his.
Neidig hopes this doesn’t change anyone’s mind.
“Vaccination reactions happen,” he said. “You can go back in history to vaccinations, whether it be shingles or tetanus or meningitis, adverse reactions happen.”
For pharmacists, it’s a part of the job to explain the risks and possible side effects of medications.
Over time with more data, he expects you’ll see statistics of COVID-19 vaccine side effects and more serious reactions on the paper handouts you get along with the vaccine like you do for other prescribed medications.
“They’re looking at the incidents. How high is it? They let you know. Is it a 10% chance? .5% chance? 20% chance? It just depends. And that’s the data we’re going to find through this vaccination, trials with this vaccination,” Neidig said.
As the CDC and FDA review the J&J vaccine, Neidig said they could issue new recommendations, like watching for certain reactions in the first two weeks.
And more information is a good thing.
“It’s that risk-benefit ratio — the risk of side effects of any medication: over the counter, prescription, injections whatever and the benefits. And certainly, a vaccination against this deadly virus is crucial, and that benefit is, I think, significantly higher than the risks,” he said.
He hopes the findings for J&J will be positive, and they’ll start distributing whatever vaccine they can get again soon.
“There’s such a high demand for it. I hope, and I believe the rate of demand will continue on, once it’s screened and looked into and approved again to be unpaused and started again,” Neidig said. “I believe everyone should be and will be confident in receiving that vaccination.”
Neidig said several providers in their area now have the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, so vaccinations are continuing.
He thinks they may get a shipment of Moderna next.
