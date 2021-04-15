Police offer no clarity or evidence 24 hours after federal agent shot 20-year-old man in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 24 hours after a federal agent shot a Cleveland man in the city’s Hough neighborhood, neither the feds nor Cleveland Police Department have produced any materials to clarify the circumstances leading to Wednesday’s shooting.
“A thorough investigation is necessary, but the public has to stay informed,” said civil rights attorney Jared Klebanow, who is not involved in the case. “It doesn’t mean that every shooting is a bad shooting or wrongful shooting, but the public has a right to be alarmed, especially officer-related shootings in the African-American community.”
The family of Trayvon Johnson, 20, said he was shot for no reason.
The DEA said he was shot after pulling a gun on two plainclothes agents as they conducted an undercover operation near Johnson’s home.
“The agent felt threatened and there was gunfire exchanged,” said Keith Martin, supervisor in charge for the DEA’s Detroit office.
“They’ll only get his bullet cases,” said Diana Johnson, referring to the agent’s discharged ammo. “Because my son didn’t shoot back.
Officials said Johnson and another person were dropped off at his house near East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue on Wednesday when they approached the undercover agents.
Johnson’s family insists they saw the entire incident and that Johnson was walking toward his home.
The DEA said Johnson was not involved in the initial operation.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams declined to comment on the incident when asked at an unrelated briefing on Thursday.
“You’ll get updates from [Wednesday] from DEA and everybody else,” he said.
His family confirmed to 19 News on Thursday that Johnson is still alive and that they have hired an attorney.
“They’re not getting away with this,” said Diana Johnson. “He ambushed him right in front of our house.”
