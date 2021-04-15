Pro Football Hall of Fame to enshrine 9 new members as part of draft weekend

Canton, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame will celebrate the accomplishments of nine men during a special that will air Saturday, May 1 on NFL Network at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 4 on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.
Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, George Young, and Bill Nunn will be honored posthumously during the “Hall of Fame Forever: Enshrinement Special” following the three day draft in Cleveland.
Chris Rose and Steve Wyche will host the show and will have special guests such as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The show will have video montages and bronzed busts for each member being inducted.
“Honoring the legacies of these newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in conjunction with the NFL Draft reminds us that the players of today stand on the shoulders of those who came before them,” said David Baker, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“Every player chosen on Draft Weekend can look to these nine men, legends who form a line reaching back to NFL’S earliest years, and learn important lessons about commitment, courage, and excellence to help him in his own journey.”
The nine men will also be honored in Aug. as part of the “Greatest Gathering in Football”.
