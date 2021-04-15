Recommended Reads: List of resources to deepen understanding, stop Asian hate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Library condemns the recent violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders across the country.
The library provided some useful information from stopaapihate.org regarding experiencing or witnessing acts of hate.
5 Things to Consider When Experiencing Hate
- Safety First: Trust your instincts and assess your surroundings. If you feel unsafe and you can, leave the area.
- Stay Calm: Take a deep breath, limit eye-contact, and maintain neutral body language.
- Speak Out (if you can do so safely): In a calm and firm voice establish physical boundaries and denounce their behavior and comments.
- Seek Immediate Support: Ask bystanders for support or intervention.
- Seek Emotional Support: Once you feel safe, take time to recover and reach out to someone to talk about what happened. Remember this is not your fault, and you are not alone.
5 Ways to Help If You are Witnessing Hate
- Take Action: Approach the targeted person, introduce yourself, and offer support.
- Actively Listen: Ask before taking any actions and respect the targeted person’s wishes. Monitor the situation if needed.
- Ignore Attacker: Using your discretion, attempt to calm the situation by using your voice, body language, or distractions.
- Accompany: If the situation escalates, invite the targeted person to join you in leaving.
- Offer Emotional Support: Help the targeted person by asking how they’re feeling. Assist them in figuring out what they want to do next.
To report incidents or if you have been a victim of an incident, visit https://stopaapihate.org. Asian Services in Action in Ohio, www.asiaohio.org, can also help people who have been victimized.
You can access a list of recommended reads from the members of the library’s Cultural Diversity Resource to help deepen our understanding of the Asian American and immigrant experience.
