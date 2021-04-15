$5,000 reward for information on Lorain double homicide connected to $200,000 stolen from ATM delivery vehicle

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the double homicide of two women believed to be connected to $200,000 stolen from an ATM delivery vehicle, police said.
Abril Mills, 28, and Jerhonda Edwards, 29, were found shot to death inside a home in the 1300 block of F Street around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Mills lived at the home.
On Feb. 18, Lorain police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Tyra Parker, 24, of Euclid for theft, falsifying a police report, and obstructing official business in connection with the stolen money.
According to police, Parker worked as an ATM delivery driver and on Feb. 3 told police someone stole the money while she was making her deliveries.
Parker told police she noticed the money missing when she got to her third stop in Lorain.
Police said she did not contact them immediately, but instead drove back to her prior location and parked the vehicle out of sight from the surveillance cameras, which is in violation of her company policy.
Police added while questioning Parker on Feb. 3, she appeared extremely nervous and stopped cooperating.
Police added there was no forced entry into the lockbox containing the cash or her vehicle.
There are no arrests in connection to the double homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kurt Graupmann or Det. Sgt. Tabitha Angello at 440-204-2105.
Tipsters will remain anonymous.
