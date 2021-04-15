Small number of ‘breakthrough cases’ in fully vaccinated people in Ohio and throughout the US

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective when it comes to preventing hospitalization from severe COVID-19 and death. However, as we have heard when these vaccines received FDA authorization, their efficacy rates vary, as did their efficacy studies. There is a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with a flu shot, that despite being vaccinated, you may still contract COVID-19. When this happens, because of the protection you have from the vaccine, the case tends to be milder.