Small number of ‘breakthrough cases’ in fully vaccinated people in Ohio and throughout the US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the CDC has now identified a small group of fully vaccinated people who still got the disease.
The agency said this is to be expected.
19 News found it’s important to put these rare cases into perspective.
Right now more than 76 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The CDC reports about 5,800 people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus became infected anyway.
They’re known as vaccine breakthrough infections and they’re rare, right now affecting about one out of 13,000 fully vaccinated people, according to CDC statistics.
The vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections, but they’re still very effective.
The CDC is studying who’s most likely to be infected-- despite being vaccinated.
So far the data shows a little over 40% of the infections were in people 60 or older.
19 News reached out to the Ohio Department of Health to see how many breakthrough infections we have here.
Their latest numbers show 154 reports of fully vaccinated people later getting Covid-19.
14 people were hospitalized and no one died, according to ODH.
That’s out of more than 2.8 million Ohioans who have been fully vaccinated.
You can check out Ohio’s vaccination dashboard here.
They say there’s “a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with a flu shot, that despite being vaccinated, you may still contract COVID-19” and cases “tend to be milder.”
If you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends wearing masks, washing your hands often and socially distancing.
Here is the full statement from the Ohio Department of Health:
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective when it comes to preventing hospitalization from severe COVID-19 and death. However, as we have heard when these vaccines received FDA authorization, their efficacy rates vary, as did their efficacy studies. There is a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with a flu shot, that despite being vaccinated, you may still contract COVID-19. When this happens, because of the protection you have from the vaccine, the case tends to be milder.
Local health jurisdictions are reporting any cases where someone who has been vaccinated later gets COVID-19 to the Ohio Department of Health. These local health departments are asked to provide the specimen to the ODH lab for viral sequencing. There have been 154 reports of fully vaccinated individuals later getting COVID-19. In these cases, there have been 14 hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.