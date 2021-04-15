60-year-old man killed at East Cleveland Auto Zone in broad daylight; police need help identifying person of interest

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward and identify a person of interest in the homicide of a man.
Police said officers were sent to the Auto Zone on 15103 Euclid Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a 60-year-old man who was assaulted by two males.
East Cleveland EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to police.
His name has not yet been released.
Detectives, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner were called to the scene.
The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for the community to help identify this woman, who is a person of interest who appears to be wearing medical scrubs:
Call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 or the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you can identify this woman or have any other information on this homicide.
You can remain anonymous by calling either number.
