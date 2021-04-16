Akron man’s body found in vacant garage has police asking for tips about his ‘sudden death’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward with any information that may help investigators learn what caused the “sudden death” of a man found in a garage on Thursday.
Police said officers were called to the vacant residence in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue just before 11 a.m. for a man down inside a garage.
When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive.
EMS was called and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.
His name is being withheld until he has been positively identified and his family notified.
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unknown at this time.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.
If you have any information on this case, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can stay anonymous.
