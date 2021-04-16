30-year-old man charged with assault, abduction after argument over a stolen bicycle turns violent

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are facing charges after an argument over a stolen bicycle turned violent, Akron police said.
Both the suspect and victim are facing charges.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of Copley Road.
The 30-year-old victim told police he’d been stabbed and abducted after a fight over a bike, according to police.
The victim identified his alleged attacker as 30-year-old Gerald Simpson.
He said Simpson forced him inside a car and took him to Mercer Avenue before he escaped, according to a release.
Police arrested Simpson without incident. He’s in Summit County Jail. He was charged with felonious assault and abduction, police said.
The victim, who police didn’t identify, is facing theft charges because the bike was stolen.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.