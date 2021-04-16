Browns release defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson

Richardson, who joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, has been a force on the defensive line, starting all 16 games and totaling 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season. Initially a first round pick by the Jets in 2013, Richardson was voted the 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, named a Pro Bowler in 2014 and was voted the winner of the 2019 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award.