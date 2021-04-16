Browns release defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson

Move frees up cap space, should help team sign Mayfield, Chubb

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Tony Zarrella | April 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After loading up on defense during free agency, adding multiple stars including defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley and Malik Jackson, the Browns have now released one: defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Richardson, who joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, has been a force on the defensive line, starting all 16 games and totaling 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season. Initially a first round pick by the Jets in 2013, Richardson was voted the 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, named a Pro Bowler in 2014 and was voted the winner of the 2019 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award.

According to Spotrac, the move frees up $12 million in cap space and could significantly help the Browns sign quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb to long-term extensions.

